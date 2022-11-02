South Africa's Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ethiopian government representative Redwan Hussien, former Nigerian president and African Union envoy Olesegun Obasanjo, Tigray delegate Getachew Reda, South Africa's former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka pose for a photograph after signing of the AU-led negotiations to resolve the conflict in northern Ethiopia, in Pretoria , South Africa, November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko