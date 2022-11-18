(Reuters) - Provention Bio Inc said on Friday its recently approved diabetes drug, teplizumab, would cost $13,850 a vial.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved use of the drug, to be sold under brand name Tzield, late on Thursday for delaying the onset of insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes, which is less common than type 2 of the disease, for people aged 8 years and above.

A 14-day regimen of the drug would translate to a price of $193,900, the company said on a conference call.

In October, Provention signed a co-promotion deal for the drug with Sanofi, offering the French drugmaker first negotiation for exclusive global rights to commercialize the drug in exchange for an upfront payment of $20 million.

As per the deal, the approval also allows Sanofi to purchase up to $35 million of Provention's common shares.

Shares of New Jersey-based Provention Bio were down nearly 8% before the bell.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Nandhini Srinivasan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shinjini Ganguli)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments