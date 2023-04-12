Britain's Prince Harry walks outside the High Court, in London

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry walks outside the High Court, in London, Britain March 30, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville

 TOBY MELVILLE

LONDON (Reuters) -Prince Harry will attend the Coronation next month of Britain's King Charles but his wife, Meghan, will remain in California with their children, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

Charles will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry, with traditions dating back 1,000 years.

Preparations for the event have been overshadowed in recent months by Harry and Meghan's damning revelations about the King, Harry's elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)

