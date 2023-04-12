By Michael Holden

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Prince Harry will attend the Coronation next month of his father King Charles but his wife Meghan will remain in California with the couple's young children.

The announcement ends speculation as to whether the king's youngest son would attend following his high-profile and stinging criticism of the royal family since he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Charles will be crowned next month in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and traditions that date back 1,000 years, following the 70-year reign of his mother Queen Elizabeth who died in September.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th," the palace spokesperson said.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Charles' coronation is expected to draw guests including foreign heads of state and dignitaries.

Preparations for the event have been overshadowed in recent months by Harry's damning revelations about his father and his brother, the heir-to-the-throne William, in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.

Asked in one interview in January whether he would attend the coronation if given an invitation, Harry said: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open."

Harry used his book to reveal a series of bust ups in the family, including a brawl with William. Spokespeople for King Charles and Prince William have declined to comment.

Harry was last in Britain in late March, attending a court case he and other high profile figures have brought against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper over allegations of phone-tapping and other privacy breaches. The publisher denies the accusations.

(Reporting by Michael Holden and Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Kate Holton)