(Fixes typo in second paragraph)

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry arrived at a London court on Monday, a Reuters photographer said.

His arrival came ahead of the first hearing in a lawsuit brought by Harry, singer Elton John and other high profile figures against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper over alleged phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy.

(This story has been refiled to fix a typo in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Toby Melville, writing by Sarah Young; editing by William James)