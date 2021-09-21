FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is flanked by Reps.' Adam Schiff (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and House Homeland Security Committee Chair Benny Thompson (D-MS) as she discusses the formation of a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol during her weekly news conference in Washington, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo