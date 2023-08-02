LISBON (Reuters) - Pope Francis arrived in Lisbon on Wednesday to start a five-day visit centred around the World Youth Day, a global gathering of young Catholics.

The ITA Airways plane carrying the pontiff, his entourage and reporters landed at Lisbon's Figo Maduro military air base.

His first stop will be a welcoming ceremony hosted by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the presidential Belem Palace.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Andrei Khalip)