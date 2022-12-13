Felerin, a Nigerian woman, who told Reuters her two toddlers were killed by Nigerian soldiers, poses for a portrait in an undisclosed location in Nigeria

FILE PHOTO: Felerin, a Nigerian woman, who told Reuters her two toddlers were killed by Nigerian soldiers during their detention at the army's Giwa Barracks after escaping Islamist insurgents, poses for a portrait in an undisclosed location in Nigeria, August 13, 2021. Nigerian military leaders told Reuters the army has never targeted children for killing. REUTERS/Paul Carsten

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military on Tuesday called on Nigeria to conduct an independent investigation of allegations in a Reuters report that the Nigerian army killed children in its fight against insurgents.

"The Department of Defense is concerned by the allegations reported in the Reuters article, and we join our colleagues from the State Department in urging the Government of Nigeria to conduct an independent investigation," a Pentagon spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the U.S. military had no planned or scheduled meetings with the Nigerian armed forces or leadership at this week's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

