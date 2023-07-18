By Elida Moreno

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -A Panamanian court sentenced former President Ricardo Martinelli to more than 10 years in prison for money laundering, the attorney general's office said on Tuesday, threatening the front-runner's bid to for a new term next year.

The case, known as "New Business," was opened in 2017 when authorities became aware of possible financial crimes linked to the purchase of a news outlet, the statement said.

The former president's defense will appeal the sentence and exhaust all the legal options available, Martinelli's lawyer Carlos Carrillo said in a news conference.

"Ricardo Martinelli Berrocal's candidacy is solid," Carrillo said, noting he is still eligible to run for the presidency since there is time to challenge the sentence.

A survey published in May by polling firm Campaigns & Elections Mexico put Martinelli as the front-runner, followed by former President Martin Torrijos.

The court imposed a $19.2 million fine on Martinelli, judicial authorities said in a statement.

Martinelli became the first official candidate for Panama's 2024 presidential election last month after he was elected by the party Realizando Metas, a group he founded two years ago.

The former president's spokesperson Luis Camacho said his team will analyze what he called a legal attack on Martinelli.

The United States barred Martinelli from entering the country in January, accusing him of accepting bribes in return for improperly awarding government contracts during his 2009-2014 administration.

