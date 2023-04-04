Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an intervew, in Lahore

FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

 AKHTAR SOOMRO

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday that assembly elections in two provinces should go ahead by May 15 after it ruled that an election commission delay of the votes was illegal, three TV news channels and a lawyer said.

The provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were governed by loyalists of former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been pushing for elections throughout the country since he was ousted a year ago after losing a vote of confidence.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had delayed polls in the two provinces to Oct. 8, citing a lack of resources. The elections were originally due to be held by April 30.

The Supreme Court ruled that the delay was illegal and voting should be held between April 30 and May 15, media reported.

Khan's lawyer, Ali Zafar, confirmed the ruling to reporters.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Khan's call for new elections and his government had backed the election commission's delay, saying it was not possible to organise elections while the country was struggling with an economic crisis.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Robert Birsel)

Load comments

To our readers:
In the past, we made the announcement that comments would be reserved for subscribers only. Due to various technology issues, that has not worked seamlessly.  As a result, we are eliminating comments on gazette.com as of April 5, 2023.  Commenting is still available and encouraged for our subscribers on our E-Edition. Not a subscriber? Click HERE to get started.