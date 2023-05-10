ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's top court on Thursday ordered the anti-graft agency to release former Prime Minister Imran Khan from its custody, broadcaster Geo TV reported.

Khan's arrest on Tuesday in a land fraud case sparked deadly and widespread protests across the South Asian country, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.

