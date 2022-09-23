FILE PHOTO: People receive their second COVID-19 boosters in Waterford, Michigan

FILE PHOTO: A nurse fills up syringes with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines for residents who are over 50 years old and immunocompromised and are eligible to receive their second booster shots in Waterford, Michigan, U.S., April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo

 EMILY ELCONIN

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday that 4.4 million people had received updated COVID-19 booster shots, a few weeks into the government's new vaccination campaign.

The United States began its rollout of the Omicron-tailored shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna earlier this month.

A federal health agency said on Tuesday that over 25 million doses of the so-called bivalent shots had been sent out. That consisted of mostly the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as production of the Moderna vaccine ramps up.

The redesigned boosters aim to tackle the BA.5 and BA.4 Omicron subvariants, which make up 84.8% and 1.8%, respectively, of all circulating variants in the United States, based on latest data.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments