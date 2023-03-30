By Wendell Roelf, Anait Miridzhanian and Siyabonga Sishi

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Former South Africa Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius, jailed in 2016 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has been denied parole, South Africa's prison authorities and a lawyer for the victim's family said on Friday.

Pistorius became eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence. Steenkamp's family opposed his bid, their lawyer Tania Koen told Reuters.

"I can confirm that parole has been denied, they will reconvene in a year to reconsider him again and we don't know the reasons yet (for the denial). I've just received a call from the parole board ...It is a huge sense of relief for June," Koen said.

The Department of Correctional Services said in a statement the "reason provided is that the inmate did not complete the minimum Detention Period".

Once the darling of the Paralympic movement for pushing for greater recognition and acceptance of disabled athletes, Pistorius shot dead Steenkamp, a model and law student, in his bathroom on Valentine's Day in 2013.

The athlete, known as "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, went from public hero to convicted murderer in a trial that drew worldwide interest.

