BEIRUT (Reuters) -One person was killed and three were wounded during a shooting near a mosque in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Friday, a security source said, adding that preliminary information indicated it was sparked by a personal dispute.

Lebanon'S state-run National News Agency said the shooting had taken place at the mosque in Bar Elias and army forces had headed to the site. It said the shooter was wounded during the arrest by the army.

