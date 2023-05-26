KYIV (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 15 wounded in a Russian missile strike on a clinic in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

In an online post under video footage of a badly damaged building with smoke pouring out of it, he said rescue efforts were under way.

"Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"A rocket attack on a clinic in the city of Dnipro. As of now, one person was killed and 15 were wounded. The shelling aftermath is being eliminated and the victims are being rescued."

Ukrainian officials said earlier on Friday that air defences had shot down 10 missiles and more than 20 drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks on the capital Kyiv, Dnipro and eastern regions.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago, did not immediately comment on the reported air strikes but said Ukraine had struck two regions in southern Russia with a rocket and a drone.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage)