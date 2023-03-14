(Reuters) - The state of Ohio sued Norfolk Southern seeking civil penalties and other damages after a Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, of a freight train carrying hazardous materials, and accused the railroad of violating numerous Ohio laws.

"This derailment was entirely avoidable," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said at a press conference.

Ohio's suit filed in U.S. District Court in northern Ohio said the derailment resulted in the release of over one million gallons of hazardous materials and other harmful pollutants into Ohio’s air, streams, rivers, soil, and groundwater "killing tens of thousands of fish and other animals, and recklessly endangering the health of Ohioans throughout the region."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)