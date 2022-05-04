FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the ticker symbol and logo for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) on the floor of the NYSE

(Reuters) - NYSE-parent Intercontinental Exchange said on Wednesday it would acquire Black Knight in a cash-and-stock deal that values the software and data analytics firm at $13.1 billion.

ICE's offer of $85 per share is a premium of nearly 34% to Black Knight's Tuesday close, and the enterprise value of the deal is about $16 billion.

Black Knight provides integrated ecosystem of software, data and analytics solutions to the real estate and housing finance markets.

The companies expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2023.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

