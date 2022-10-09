The Supreme People's Assembly, North Korea's parliament, convenes in Pyongyang

FILE PHOTO: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses the Supreme People's Assembly, North Korea's parliament, which passed a law officially enshrining its nuclear weapons policies, in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 8, 2022

 KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw and guided the country's tactical nuclear operation unit training from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, North Korea's KCNA news agency reported on Monday.

Kim vowed to strengthen the country's military operations going forward, adding there is no need to have dialogue with its adversaries.

The report said North Korea's Oct. 4 firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan was a newly developed missile aimed at delivering stronger and clearer warning to its enemies.

