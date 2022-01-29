Daily Weather Report Powered By:
FILE PHOTO: A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired projectiles into the sea off its east coast, Yonhap news reported on Sunday, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Grant McCool)
