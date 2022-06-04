FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters on top of a 160-metre tower in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from the Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), in Paju

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters on top of a 160-metre tower in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from the Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

 KIM HONG-JI

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, the South Korean military said on Sunday, a day after a top U.S. envoy departed Seoul.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea had fired an "unknown" missile, without elaborating.

In recent weeks, North Korea has test fired a range of missiles, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim met his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Kim Gunn and Funakoshi Takehiro, in Seoul on Friday to prepare for “all contingencies” amid signs North Korea is preparing to conduct a nuclear test for the first time since 2017.

(Reporting by Byungwook Kim; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments