Jonas Aqvist, Chairman of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, Hans Ellegren, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and Olof Ramstrom, member of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry announce winners of the 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry Caroline R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless, during a news conference at The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, October 5, 2022. TT News Agency/Christine Olsson via REUTERS