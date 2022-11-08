Voters cast ballots in midterm elections in Miami

(Reuters) - A senior U.S. cybersecurity official said there is 'no specific or credible threat' to disrupt election infrastructure during the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday.

The official was speaking to journalists during a scheduled briefing just as the vote was kicking off nationwide.

Election security has emerged as a key issue in the United States after officials found Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election with a campaign of hacking and propaganda intended to hurt Hillary Clinton's chances of winning against Donald Trump.

