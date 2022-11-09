FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is displayed during a press preview of the company's new Ariya all-battery SUV in Yokohama

FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor Co's logo is displayed at Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

 ISSEI KATO

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's U.S. arm said Wednesday that supply chain issues will force it to trim production this month at its Canton, Mississippi assembly plant.

The Japanese automaker said it will cut some production days in November for its Titan and Frontier pickup trucks as well as its Altima sedan. The cuts, which were reported earlier by Automotive News, are expected to be similar in December. A memo to dealers seen by Reuters said the cuts were "due to supply chain disruptions related to ongoing semiconductor chip shortages in the industry."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

