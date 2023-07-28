By Moussa Aksar

NIAMEY (Reuters) -The head of the presidential guard that overthrew Niger's president this week, General Abdourahamane Tiani, defended the coup on Friday, saying that soldiers had acted to protect national security.

The guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum in the presidential palace on Wednesday, after which a group of soldiers appeared on state television to say they had overthrown the government.

Security has remained a problem since Bazoum was elected in 2021 as jihadists who took root in neighbouring Mali in 2012 gained ground, killing thousands and displacing over six million across West Africa's Sahel region.

Niger is a key ally of Western countries in tackling Islamist insurgencies in West Africa and a number of foreign troops are based there, including from France and the United States, which have both denounced Wednesday's actions.

Tiani reiterated that soldiers had seized power due to the worsening security. He also criticized the lack of "genuine collaboration" with military governments in Mali and Burkina Faso in the fight against insurgencies.

"The harsh reality of insecurity in Niger, experienced by our defence forces and hardworking populations, with its toll of deaths, displacement, humiliation, and frustration, reminds us on a daily basis of this stark reality," Tiani said.

"What sense lies in the security approach against terrorism that excludes any genuine collaboration with Burkina Faso and Mali, even though we share the Liptako-Gourma zone, where most of the terrorist group activities we are fighting against are concentrated," he added.

INTERNATIONAL EFFORTS

West Africa's main regional bloc the Economic Community of West African States will hold an emergency summit on Niger in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Sunday. ECOWAS has previously called for Bazoum's immediate release and a return to constitutional order.

"Any breakdown in the constitutional order will have consequences for cooperation between the EU and Niger, including the immediate suspension of all budgetary support," the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said in a statement.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said cooperation with Niger's government was contingent on its "continued commitment to democratic standards".

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was prepared to back sanctions against the perpetrators of the "dangerous" coup, after his foreign minister said the power grab did not appear to be definitive.

Former colonial power France has made Niger the cornerstone of its more than decade-long counter-insurgency operations against Islamist militants in the Sahel region.

"France does not recognise the authorities that emerged from the putsch led by General Tiani," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement after Tiani's TV appearance.

"President Mohamed Bazoum, democratically elected by the people of Niger, is the only President of the Republic of Niger," the ministry added.

Tiani said the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland, over which he is now presiding, will respect all commitments made to the international community.

"I also ask the technical and financial partners and friends of Niger to understand the specific situation of our country and provide all necessary support to help it overcome the challenges it faces," he added.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane on Friday warned against the consequences of any foreign military intervention, saying it will result in the massacre of the population and chaos.

(Reporting by Bate Felix and Anait Miridzhanian; editing by John Stonestreet, Angus MacSwan and Nick Macfie)