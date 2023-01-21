Chris Hipkins walks at New Zealand's parliament in Wellington

Chris Hipkins walks, after being confirmed as the only nomination to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour Party, at New Zealand's parliament in Wellington, New Zealand January 21, 2023. REUTERS/Lucy Craymer

 STAFF

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's ruling Labour Party selected Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour party and prime minister in a meeting on Sunday, Radio New Zealand reported.

Hipkins, 44, was the only nomination for the job and his confirmation by the 64 lawmakers, known as the Labour caucus, was largely a formality.

Hipkins is expected to hold a news conference shortly to officially announce the decision.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer, writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by William Mallard)

