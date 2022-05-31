U.S. President Biden meets with Prime Minister Ardern in Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern smile as the press exit the room after they both made a few public remarks during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

 LEAH MILLIS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday raised concerns about a security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands, the White House said.

"The United States and New Zealand share a concern that the establishment of a persistent military presence in the Pacific by a state that does not share our values or security interests would fundamentally alter the strategic balance of the region and pose national-security concerns to both our countries," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments