(Reuters) -New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday appointed Edward Caban as the city's police commissioner, making him the first Hispanic to hold the post in its 178-year history.

Adams, himself a former New York City police captain, introduced Caban, 55, as the city's police commissioner during a news conference at a precinct house in the Bronx, the New York City borough where Caban started his career as a rookie police officer in 1991.

Caban will head the largest police department in the United States, overseeing some 35,000 uniformed offices and 18,000 civilian employees.

Caban has served as acting police commissioner since Keechant Sewell resigned last month after serving 18 months in the job. She was the first woman to lead the department.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago)