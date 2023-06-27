FILE PHOTO: Ivana Trump funeral held in New York

FILE PHOTO: Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., children of Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump, and Jared Kushner, and Kimberly Guilfoyle arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, U.S., July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York appeals court on Tuesday narrowed state Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and his family business of a "staggering" fraud, and dismissed all claims against the former U.S. president's daughter.

The Appellate Division in Manhattan said statutes of limitations prevented James from suing over transactions that occurred before July 13, 2014 or Feb. 6, 2016, depending on the defendant.

It also said that because all allegations against Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump were too old, all claims against her should have been dismissed as untimely.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)