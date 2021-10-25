FILE PHOTO: Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, speaks during a news conference after a New York Police Department (NYPD) disciplinary judge recommended the firing of officer Daniel Pantaleo, who used a fatal chokehold on unarmed black man Eric Garner during an arrest in 2014, in New York, U.S. August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo