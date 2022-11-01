View of the Rio Grande, the fifth longest U.S. river which provides water for 6 million people and irrigates 2 million acres of land, at the point in the South Valley of Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., where it ran dry in August for the first time in 40 years during the U.S. Southwest’s worst mega drought in 1,200 years, which climate scientists blame on human-caused global warming, October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Hay