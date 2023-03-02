(Reuters) -Video streaming service of Netflix Inc was back up on Thursday after facing a brief disruption in the United States, according to outage reports on Downdetector.com.

At its peak, there were more than 2,000 incidents of issues with Netflix, said Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The platform, which has more than 200 million paid subscribers globally, remains a dominant streaming service.

