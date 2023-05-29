FILE PHOTO: NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

FILE PHOTO: May 25, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game five of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

 Brian Fluharty

(Reuters) - The Miami Heat earned a resounding 103-84 away win over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday to reach the Finals and avoid becoming the first team to squander a 3-0 playoff series lead.

After a dramatic defeat in the final three seconds at home on Saturday, the Miami Heat, led by Jimmy Butler bounced back and were the more effective team at TD Garden to face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday on Game 1 of the Finals.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City; Editing by Peter Rutherford)