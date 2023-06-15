BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO's support for Ukraine is making a difference on the battlefield, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday, as Ukraine embarks on its counteroffensive against Russia.

"The support NATO allies have been giving Ukraine now for many, many months actually makes a difference on the battlefield," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

