(Reuters) - NATO plans to increase its targets for ammunition stockpiles, which are being depleted by the war in Ukraine, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Monday.

"The war in Ukraine is consuming an enormous amount of ammunition (...) This puts our defence industries under strain. (...) So we need to ramp up production and invest in our production capacities," Stoltenberg said.

"Nato stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes", he also said.

