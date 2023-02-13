By Pavel Polityuk

KYIV (Reuters) -Russian forces bombarded Ukrainian troops and towns along the frontlines in eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday in what appeared to be early salvoes of a new offensive as Western allies met in Brussels to plan stepped-up supplies to the Kyiv government.

The Donetsk city of Bakhmut, a principle target for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invading army, was in a precarious position.

"There is not a single square metre in Bakhmut that is safe or that is not in range of enemy fire or drones," regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukraine's national broadcaster.

He said Russian artillery was hitting targets all along the frontlines in Donetsk, which along with Luhansk region makes up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland and a main objective for the Russians.

With the first anniversary of the invasion approaching, the Kremlin has intensified operations across a broad area of southern and eastern Ukraine and a big new offensive has been widely anticipated.

Before a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Western countries needed to boost ammunition supplies to Kyiv.

"We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks," he told reporters.

Ukraine's military said on Tuesday its forces had repelled attacks in five settlements in Luhansk and six in Donetsk, including in Bakhmut, over the past 24 hours.

They had also beaten back an attack on a town in Kharkiv region, which borders Russia in northeast Ukraine.

"The situation is difficult as a whole, but controlled," Kyrylenko said. "The enemy has not been able to achieve a tactical or strategic success there."

The Russian assault on Bakhmut has been spearheaded by mercenaries of the Wagner group. Britain said on Tuesday the mercenaries had made small gains in the northern outskirts in the past three days but an advance to the south of Bakhmut had probably made little progress.

The capture of Bakhmut would provide a stepping stone for Russia to advance on two bigger cities in Donetsk - Kramatorsk and Sloviansk - and give Russia new momentum after months of setbacks following its invasion last Feb. 24.

Russia now controls swathes of the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, including its nuclear plant, nearly all of Luhansk and over half of Donetsk, including the regional capital. Despite not fully controlling any of the four regions, Moscow claims to have annexed them all.

CITY IN RUINS

Bakhmut, a regional road and rail transport and logistics hub, has endured months of shelling and many districts are in ruins. Only about 5,000 civilians are left there out of a pre-war population of about 70,000, Kyrylenko said. Troops have fortified positions in anticipation of street fighting.

Authorities hoped to reduce the number of people there to a minimum and would try to evacuate the wounded, he said.

"Thank you to every one of our soldiers who are preventing the occupiers from encircling Bakhmut," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an evening address.

Ukrainian officials also said the Russians had suffered big losses around Vuhledar, a town about 150 km southwest of Bakhmut, including tanks and armoured vehicles as well as personnel.

Reuters was not able to independently verify battlefield reports.

With Ukraine desperate for more weapons, including fighter jets and long-range missiles, ministers from several NATO countries and other allies of Ukraine in the so-called Ramstein group were meeting in Brussels to discuss more military aid.

Later in the day, NATO defence ministers were to talk.

Stoltenberg said that beyond discussions on new weapons for Kyiv, already-delivered arms needed to be kept working. He said he expected the issue of aircraft to be discussed but that Ukraine needed support on the ground now.

Ukraine is using shells faster than the West can make them.

Germany announced it has signed contracts with arms maker Rheinmetall to restart ammunition production for Gepard anti-aircraft guns it has delivered to Kyiv. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed that Washington and NATO were with Ukraine for the long haul.

"That shared resolve will sustain Ukraine's momentum in the weeks ahead," Austin said in Brussels. "The Kremlin is still betting that it can wait us out."

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Pavel Polityuk, Ron Popeski, Lydia Kelly and Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Angus MacSwan, Editing by Robert Birsel and Andrew Cawthorne)