VILNIUS (Reuters) - NATO leaders have reached agreement over how to define their future relationship with Ukraine, including its membership bid, four diplomats said on Tuesday.

One of the diplomats said the final wording on the declaration regarding Ukraine's future membership read that NATO "will be in a position to extend an invitation to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met.

(Reporting by John Irish, Sabine Siebold, Andrew Gray and Steve Holland)