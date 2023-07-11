NATO leaders summit in Vilnius

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis participate in a family photo at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 11, 2023. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

VILNIUS (Reuters) - NATO leaders have reached agreement over how to define their future relationship with Ukraine, including its membership bid, four diplomats said on Tuesday.

One of the diplomats said the final wording on the declaration regarding Ukraine's future membership read that NATO "will be in a position to extend an invitation to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met.

(Reporting by John Irish, Sabine Siebold, Andrew Gray and Steve Holland)