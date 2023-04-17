UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States and more than 40 other countries said in a joint statement on Monday that they are deeply concerned over Russia's detainment of a Wall Street Journal reporter and protested Moscow's "efforts to limit and intimidate the media."

They also said in the statement due to be read at the United Nations later on Monday by U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield: "We urge Russian Federation authorities to release those they hold on political grounds, and to end the draconian crackdown on freedom of expression, including against members of the media."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Susan Heavey)