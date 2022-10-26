FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq index opened 2% lower on Wednesday as disappointing results and warnings from Microsoft and Alphabet sparked losses in megacap companies and raised fears of slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.30 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 31,738.44. The S&P 500 opened lower by 33.14 points, or 0.86%, at 3,825.97, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 230.10 points, or 2.05%, to 10,969.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

