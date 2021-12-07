Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Tuesday as technology firms bounced back on easing concerns around the Omicron variant, while Intel jumped after plans to take its self-driving car unit public.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.96 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 35,423.99. The S&P 500 opened higher by 40.30 points, or 0.88%, at 4,631.97, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 285.76 points, or 1.88%, to 15,510.91 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Load comments