FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday as easing U.S. Treasury yields boosted megacap growth and technology stocks, while investors awaited more economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 335.78 points, or 1.14%, at the open to 29,826.67. The S&P 500 opened higher by 48.03 points, or 1.31%, at 3,726.46, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 239.28 points, or 2.21%, to 11,054.72 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

