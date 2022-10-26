FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Nasdaq futures fell more than 1% on Wednesday, after disappointing results from technology giants Microsoft and Alphabet sparked losses in other megacap companies and raised fears of slowing economic growth.

Microsoft Corp posted its lowest sales growth in five years and forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, while Google-parent Alphabet posted downbeat ad sales and cautioned of a slowdown in advertising spending.

Shares of the companies sank 5.7% and 6.0%, respectively, in premarket trading, while those of Amazon.com and Apple, which are scheduled to report results this week, fell 3.7% and 0.6%.

The downbeat results follow Snap Inc's warning last week on slowing ad demand and a string of mixed earnings reports that have fed into worries that decades-high inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes to quell it are taking a toll on the economy.

Wall Street's three main indexes, however, posted gains for the past three days, fueled by hopes that the Federal Reserve could soon slow down the pace of its monetary policy tightening.

At 4:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 13 points, or 0.04%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 24.25 points, or 0.63%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 169 points, or 1.44%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments