Daily Weather Report Powered By:
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump watches as General Charles Brown takes the oath of office as incoming Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
(Reuters) - The Manhattan district attorney's office has contacted Donald Trump's lawyers to arrange his surrender following his indictment on criminal charges, a spokesperson said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only