A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

 CARLOS BARRIA

(Reuters) - Twitter users could in future choose a version of the social media platform they like by providing ratings on their tweets,

Elon Musk, the new owner of the company, said in a tweet on Saturday.

"Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating," he said.

"The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback," he added.

Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter will form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints." No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes, he added.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Clelia Oziel)

