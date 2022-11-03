FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk image on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

By Sheila Dang, Paresh Dave and Katie Paul

(Reuters) - Elon Musk has directed Twitter Inc's teams to find over $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings by cutting cloud services and extra server space, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message seen by Reuters.

The company is aiming to find up to $3 million per day in infrastructure savings, the Slack message said.

Such steep cuts could put the Twitter website and app at risk of going down during high-traffic moments, such as the upcoming U.S. midterm election, the source said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to request for comment.

