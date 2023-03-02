By Nathan Layne

(Reuters) -A lawyer for Richard "Alex" Murdaugh on Thursday accused investigators of fabricating evidence and of targeting their client to the exclusion of other potential assailants, seeking to raise doubts with the jury in his double murder trial.

In his closing argument, Jim Griffin said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the state's version of the FBI, failed to examine key evidence that could have exonerated their client, and instead focused on Murdaugh due to his mounting drug and financial troubles.

"That made him an easy, easy, easy target for SLED," Griffin said, arguing his client could have been removed from the list of suspects. "SLED failed miserably in investigating this case. Had they done a competent job, Alex would have been excluded from that circle."

Murdaugh, the 54-year-old scion of an influential legal family in an area west of Charleston, has been charged with fatally shooting his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son, Paul, 22, at dog kennels on their estate on the night of June 7, 2021.

He faces 30 years to life in prison if found guilty.

The case has drawn intense media coverage given the family's immense political power in and around Colleton County, where the trial is taking place. For decades until 2006, family members served as the leading prosecutor in the area, and Murdaugh was a prominent personal injury attorney in the Deep South state.

Griffin also said the state had failed to provide evidence beyond a reasonable doubt of their client's guilt, highlighting a challenge for prosecutors who have built their case against Murdaugh based on circumstantial rather than direct evidence.

"If there's any reasonable cause for you to hesitate to write 'guilty,' then the law requires you to write 'not guilty,'" Griffin said. "You have to tilt the scales all the way to one side in order for the state to meet their burden."

Throughout the trial and during his final remarks on Wednesday, the state's lead prosecutor Creighton Waters sought to portray Murdaugh as a serial liar and argued that only he could have committed the murders.

Prosecutors have argued that Murdaugh committed the murders to generate sympathy and distract from a litany of financial crimes, including the theft of millions of dollars from his law partners and clients - money used to feed a years-long addiction to opioids and support an expensive lifestyle.

In his closing argument, Waters repeatedly highlighted Murdaugh's admission from the stand last week that he had lied about his whereabouts on the night of the killings, telling investigators he was not at the dog kennels prior to the murders. Murdaugh changed his account after the jury listened to audio evidence placing him at the scene of the crime minutes before it occurred.

Murdaugh said he initially lied to investigators because of paranoia tied to his drug habit and mistrust of the police.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Josie Kao and Jonathan Oatis)