WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Multiple people were shot at a factory in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday, the local sheriff's office said, adding that the suspect in the incident was no longer a threat.
The suspected shooter opened fire inside a manufacturing facility in western Maryland on Thursday, killing multiple people, an NBC affiliate reported. However, the sheriff's department did not say anything about fatalities.
"We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground," U.S. Representative David Trone of Maryland said on Twitter.
"If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds," Trone said.
Smithburg is in northern Maryland near the Pennsylvania state line.
