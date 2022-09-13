(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has seen moderation in loan growth and a lower mortgage demand due to rising interest rates, co-President Andrew Saperstein said in a conference on Tuesday.
Decades-high inflation has left most policy makers worried, forcing them to aggressively raise benchmark interest rates and curb spending.
The Federal Reserve is expected to tighten monetary policy further next week after consumer prices did not ease as expected in August.
Traders are pricing in a 90% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike at the next Fed meeting, up from 57% a week earlier, according to CME Group's Fedwatch Tool.
