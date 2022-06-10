U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol holds its opening public hearing in Washington

An image is seen on a screen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 9, 2022. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

(Reuters) -Preliminary television ratings data show that more than 19 million people watched Thursday's primetime hearing by House of Representatives lawmakers probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The numbers from the Nielsen ratings agency are expected to grow later on Friday when additional networks and out-of-home viewership is included, the Times said.

The initial tally ranks below other political events such as this year's State of the Union address, which pulled in 38 million viewers, but higher than other congressional hearings.

The first televised hearing of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump, for example, attracted about 14 million viewers on 10 networks in 2019.

Nielsen's television ratings do not capture the broad range of live streaming options across social media.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments