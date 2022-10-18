FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows small figurines and displayed Microsoft logo

FILE PHOTO: Small figurines are seen in front of displayed Microsoft logo in this illustration taken February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration

 DADO RUVIC

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions this week, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a source, making it the latest U.S. technology company to cut jobs or slow hiring amid a global economic slowdown.

The layoffs affected less than 1% of Microsoft's total workforce of around 221,000 as of June 30.

The company had said in July that a small number of roles had been eliminated and that it would increase its headcount down the line.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the Axios report.

Several technology companies, including Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc and Snap Inc have cut jobs and scaled back hiring in recent months as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, rising inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

