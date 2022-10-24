FILE PHOTO: Ethan Crumbley, 15, who is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher at Oxford high school on November 30, 2021, is led away from the courtroom after a placement hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, U.S. February 22, 2022. Picture taken February 22, 2022. David Guralnick/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo